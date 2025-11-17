IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Price Target Increased by 10.84% to 773.18

The average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories (NasdaqGS:IDXX) has been revised to $773.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.84% from the prior estimate of $697.54 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $429.47 to a high of $871.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from the latest reported closing price of $689.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.35%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 85,539K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,610K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 36.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,585K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,498K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 41.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,282K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,057K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 86.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.