Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) closed at $560.35, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the Animal diagnostic and health care company had gained 2.59% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

IDXX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IDXX to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $737.87 million, up 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.93% and +11.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IDXX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IDXX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, IDXX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.96.

It is also worth noting that IDXX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

