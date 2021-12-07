Idexx Laboratories Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IDXX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $600.73, changing hands as high as $615.28 per share. Idexx Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDXX's low point in its 52 week range is $447.82 per share, with $706.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $614.70. The IDXX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

