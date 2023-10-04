Idexx Laboratories (BER:IX1) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 560.72

The average one-year price target for Idexx Laboratories (BER:IX1) has been revised to 560.72 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 518.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.36 to a high of 598.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.03% from the latest reported closing price of 409.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idexx Laboratories. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IX1 is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 84,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,593K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,962K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,377K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 6.03% over the last quarter.

