Idexx Laboratories backs FY24 EPS view $10.37-$10.53, consensus $10.73

Backs FY24 revenue view $3.865B-$3.890B, consensus $3.88B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IDXX:
- Idexx Laboratories CFO Brian McKeon to retire, Andrew Emerson to succeed
- Idexx Laboratories Announces CEO Jonathan Ayers’ Resignation
- Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $435 from $520 at Piper Sandler
- Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $481 from $570 at Barclays
- IDEXX Laboratories Reports Robust Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.