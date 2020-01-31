IDEXX (IDXX) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Grow Y/Y

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, reflecting a 6.1% year-over-year rise. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Comparable-constant-currency EPS growth was 17%, which excludes the impact of CEO transition charges of 14 cents per share.

For 2019, EPS came in at $4.89, up 14.8% (up 21% at comparable constant currency basis) from the year-ago tally. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.



Revenues in Detail



Fourth-quarter revenues grew 10.2% year over year to $605.4 million. The metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The year-over-year upside was primarily driven by strong global gains in Companion Animal Group (“CAG”) Diagnostics’ recurring revenues.

For 2019, revenues totaled $2.41 billion, up 9% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Segmental Analysis



IDEXX derives revenues from four operating segments — CAG; Water; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD); and Other. In the fourth quarter, CAG revenues rose 11% (up 11% organically) year over year to $529.8 million. The Water segment’s revenues were up 9% (up 10% organically) year over year to $32.87 million. LPD revenues rose 8% (up 10% organically) to $36.7 million. Revenues at the Other segment grew to $6.1 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the fourth quarter rose 10.3% to $331.1 million despite a 10.1% rise in cost of revenues to $274.3 million. Accordingly, gross margin expanded 2 basis points (bps) to 54.7%.



Sales and marketing expenses rose 10.2% to $105.7 million, while general and administrative expenses moved up 26.6% to $74.7 million. Additionally, research and development expenses rose 16.7% to $35.2 million. Operating margin in the quarter contracted 190 bps to 19.1%.



Financial Position



IDEXX exited fiscal 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $90.3 million compared with $123.8 million at the end of 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of fiscal 2019 was $459.2 million compared with $400.1 million at the end of 2018.



2020 Outlook



IDEXX has raised its revenue guidance for 2020 to a band of $2.62-2.65 billion, indicating organic and reported revenue growth of 9-10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $2.64 billion falls within the company’s guided range.



Meanwhile, the EPS projection has been raised by 12 cents to the band of $5.42 - $5.58, suggesting annualized growth of 13-16% at CER The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS stands at $5.42, within the company’s projected range.



Our Take



IDEXX exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, with better-than-expected numbers. Solid organic revenue growth is encouraging. The top line in the quarter was driven by strong sales at the CAG business. The company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter under review. It also saw strong performances in IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting as well as moderately robust growth in rapid assay product revenues globally. The strong performance of the company can be attributed to impressive growth in the LPD arm. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, is another contributing factor. However, operating margin contracted during the quarter.

