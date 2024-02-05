IDEXX (IDXX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Fall

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX posted fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32, up 13.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, comparable constant-currency EPS of $2.34 improved 29% year over year.

Full-year 2023 earnings of $10.06 rose 25% from the 2022 level. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

Revenues in Detail

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 8.8% year over year to $901.6 million. Organically, growth was 8%. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

The year-over-year upside was primarily driven by 10% reported and 9% organic growth in Companion Animal Group (“CAG”) revenues.

CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues increased 11% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis, supported by the sustained benefits of IDEXX execution drivers, including high-quality placement of CAG Diagnostics capital instruments across regions, high customer retention, new business gains and net price realization.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems’ revenues increased 6% on a reported basis as well as organically, reflecting double-digit growth in recurring revenues and a strong interest in its cloud-based veterinary software solution.

Full-year total revenues of $3.66 billion improved 9% on a reported basis as well as organically from the 2022 level, driven by 10% reported and 10.5% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a close margin of 0.3%.

Segmental Analysis

IDEXX derives revenues from four operating segments — CAG, Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”) and Other.

In the fourth quarter, CAG revenues rose 10% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis year over year to $821.3 million.

The Water segment’s revenues increased 6% (up 5% organically) year over year to $41.8 million.

For the fourth quarter, LPD revenues decreased 2% on a reported basis (down 4% organically) to $32.8 million.

Revenues from the Other segment fell 21.4% on a reported basis to $5.8 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the fourth quarter rose 8.5% to $526.2 million. However, gross margin contracted 17 basis points (bps) to 58.4% on a 9.3% rise in the cost of revenues to $375.4 million.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 7.7% to $142 million, while G&A expenses increased 4.8% to $87 million. R&D expenses rose 19.3% to $51.8 million.

Overall, operating profit in the reported quarter was $245.3 million, up 8.3% year over year. The operating margin in the quarter, however, contracted 13 bps to 27.2%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Financial Position

IDEXX exited 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $453.9 million compared with $112.5 million at the end of 2022. Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $697.9 million compared with $769.4 million at the end of the year-ago period.

The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2023 was $906.5 million compared with $542.9 million in the prior-year comparable period.

2024 Guidance

IDEXX provided an updated outlook for 2024.

The company expects total revenues to be in the range of $3.93 billion-$4.04 billion. This suggests growth of 7.5%-10.5% on a reported basis and 7%-10% on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.94 billion.

IDEXX guided full-year EPS in the range of $10.84-$11.33. This updated guidance indicates reported growth of 8%-13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year EPS is currently pegged at $11.04.

Our Take

IDEXX exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with earnings and revenue beat. Revenues increased year over year, driven by the benefits of IDEXX’s key execution drivers and solid growth in the global premium instrument platform installed base.

Across testing modalities, IDEXX achieved strong global growth in the fourth quarter. In addition, the strong demand for cloud-based products continued to support momentum in software solution placements and customer gains. The expansion of the operating margin further buoys optimism.

However, rising costs and expenses put pressure on margins.

