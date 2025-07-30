Idexx (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Idexx metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' will reach $978.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $4.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' to reach $31.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Water' will reach $50.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States' at $663.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International' should come in at $312.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- LPD- International' should arrive at $25.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Water- International' reaching $24.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit - CAG' to come in at 62.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit - Other' of 29.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit - LPD' stands at 51.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit - Water' will reach 69.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.6%.

