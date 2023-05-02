IDEXX (IDXX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX posted first-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55, up 12.3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%.

Comparable constant-currency EPS totaled $2.60 in the first quarter of 2023, up 17.6% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

First-quarter revenues increased 8% year over year to $900 million. Organically, growth was 10%. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

The year-over-year upside was primarily driven by 9% reported and 12% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues. U.S. CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues increased 14% on a reported and organic basis.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues increased 13% as reported and 14% organically, reflecting high growth in recurring revenues and continued strong quarterly placements of cloud-based software solutions.

Segmental Analysis

IDEXX derives revenues from four operating segments — CAG, Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD) and Other.

In the first quarter, CAG revenues rose 9% on a reported basis (up 11% organically) year over year to $827.3 million. The Water segment’s revenues increased 7% (up 8% organically) year over year to $38.8 million. However, LPD revenues dropped 5% on a reported basis (down 2% organically) to $29.2 million. Revenues in the Other segment fell 40.6% on a reported basis to $4.8 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the first quarter rose 8.9% to $542.9 million. Gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 60.3%.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 11.7% to $147.8 million, while general and administrative expenses dropped 10.1% to $70.1 million. Research and development expenses rose 11.2% to $44.7 million.

Overall, operating profit in the reported quarter was $280.4 million, up 12.9% year over year. The operating margin in the quarter expanded 146 bps to 31.1%.

Financial Position

IDEXX exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $111.4 million compared with $112.5 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $771.3 million compared with a total debt of $769.4 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $183.9 million compared with $114.7 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance

The company updated its full-year 2023 outlook.

For 2023, the company expects revenue growth in the range of $3.615-$3,700, indicating growth of 7.5-10% on a reported and organic basis (up from the previous guidance of $3,590-$3,690 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.63 billion.

IDEXX’s full-year EPS guidance is now pegged in the range of $9.33-$9.75, indicating a rise of 16-21% on a reported basis (up from the previous guidance of $9.27-$9.75). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year EPS is currently pegged at $9.61.

Our Take

IDEXX exited the first quarter of 2023 on a decent note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues on a reported and organic basis. The top line was driven by continued solid demand for veterinary services and benefits from strong IDEXX execution. IDEXX innovation and commercial engagement drove record first-quarter global premium instrument placements. Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues growth were supported by double-digit organic gains in recurring software and digital imaging revenues. However, LPD revenues declined in the quarter on a reported basis. Further, inflationary pressure has been denting on the bottom line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.