IDEXX (IDXX) Collaborates With PetDx for Canine Cancer Test

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX recently entered into a partnership deal with San Diego-based PetDx Inc. – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets. The collaboration is aimed to expand access to PetDx canine cancer liquid biopsy test, OncoK9 leveraging on IDEXX’s huge distribution network.

This latest development is expected to boost IDEXX’s Companion Animal Group (CAG) business. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More on the News

OncoK9 liquid biopsy test by PetDx is for the detection of cancer in dogs. It was launched in 2021 and has been recognized as the first and only liquid biopsy test for the detection of cancer-associated genomic alterations in dogs. This advanced test leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms to offer new cancer-detection capabilities for better care of canine patients.

Per the partnership deal, this test will be available later in January to all veterinary customers of IDEXX in the United States and Canada.

Market Opportunities

Going by the company release,cancer is by far the leading cause of death in dogs, with an estimated six million new cancer diagnoses made each year in the United States, which has a population of approximately 90 million pet dogs.

Going by a Global Market Insights report, the pet cancer therapeutics market size exceeded $220 million in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 10.1% between 2021 and 2027. Going by the report, apart from the growing incidence of pet cancers, the rising awareness among pet owners is driving market growth significantly.

In such a scenario, the latest development seems strategic for IDEXX.

IDEXX's CAG Update

IDEXX derives the lion’s share of its revenues from the CAG segment. In the third quarter of 2021, CAG revenues rose 11.5% year over year organically, driven by double-digit gains across the United States and international markets. More specifically, the year-over-year improvement was driven by 15% organic growth in veterinary software services and diagnostic imaging revenues in addition to benefits from the company’s recent ezyVet acquisition and 33% year-on-year growth in CAG Diagnostic instrument revenues. Once again, the company achieved very high levels of supply chain reliability across its business.

Continued strong U.S. CAG diagnostic recurring revenue growth was supported by year-on-year gains in U.S. clinical business. U.S. clinical visit growth was 2% in the third quarter on solid gains across wellness and non-wellness categories. On a two-year basis, U.S. same-store clinical visit growth increased at a 4.4% average annual rate, sustaining above annual clinic visit growth trends.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, IDEXX has been outperforming its industry with respect to share price movement. The stock has gained 8.2% against the 3.9% fall of the industry.

