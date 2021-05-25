IDEX's (NYSE:IEX) Returns Prove To Be Reliable Given Its Industry Exposures

By Michael Paige

The nature of IDEX's business provides it with exposure to different industries and end-markets, many of which have bright futures. It develops, designs and manufactures products for fluid management and specialty engineering needs for numerous industries, from agriculture, life sciences, automotive, semi-conductors, food, pharmaceuticals, water and industrial, to oil, gas and chemicals (just to name a few). The former ones being the more appealing growth industries than the latter.

The exposure to these areas and its reputation in its field could serve it well in the years to come as these industries grow and continue to require these specialty solutions from IDEX.



NYSE:IEX - End Market Exposure 2020 - Source: 2020 10-K

There are some financial metrics that can provide us with insights on how this growth is going both in terms of investment, and the returns on investment. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE (return on Capital Employed) of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) looks decent, right now, so let's see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for IDEX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$556m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$378m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, IDEX has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

NYSE:IEX Return on Capital Employed May 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDEX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From IDEX's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much since they've been around 14-16% over the last few years. However, the company has employed 43% more capital in the last five years, and as mentioned, the returns on that capital have remained stable. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE, it's good to see the business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency, they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

This explains why we've seen a consistent and gradual increase in the share price over time for IDEX. The company has been able to continually reinvest, at decent rates of return, which ultimately grows the bottom line and thus the share price.

Given the end-markets that IDEX is exposed to and the services it provides to these industries, it appears likely that continual reinvestment of capital will be able to continue to occur, and the rates of return are likely to remain stable.

It's an added bonus that the company has proven its capability at incrementally increasing the dividend over time as well, all the while the payout ratio (currently 40%) leaves plenty of room for this reinvestment to occur.



NYSE:IEX: Stability and Growth of Payments - May 26th 2021

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, IDEX has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 183% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further given it's end-market exposures and its reinvestment capabilities.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for IDEX that we think you should be aware of.

