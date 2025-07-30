IDEX Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year

IDEX Corporation’s IEX second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. The bottom line was relatively flat on a year-over-year basis. Management projected adjusted earnings to be in the band of $1.95-$2.05 per share in the quarter.

IEX’s Revenue Details

IDEX’s net sales of $865.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $857 million. The top line increased 7% year over year. Organic sales increased 1% year over year. While acquisitions/divestitures had a positive impact on sales of 5%, organic sales and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% each on sales.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:

Net sales from the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment totaled $310.9 million, down 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $312.2 million. Organic sales decreased 2% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures had an adverse impact on sales of 2%, while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% on sales.



Net sales from the Health & Science Technologies segment totaled $365.3 million, up 20% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $355.6 million. Organic sales increased 4% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 15% and 1%, respectively, on sales.



Net sales from the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment totaled $191.5 million, which increased 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $188.4 million. Organic sales increased 2% on a year-over-year basis, while foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 1% on sales.

IDEX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote

IDEX’s Margin Profile

IDEX’s cost of sales increased 7.4% year over year to $473.2 million. The adjusted gross profit was $392.2 million, up 6.9% year over year. The adjusted gross margin was 45.3% compared with 45.4% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.4% year over year to $203.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $237.2 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 40 bps year over year to 27.4%.



The operating income was $187.9 million, up 2.8% year over year. The operating margin was 21.7%, down 90 bps year over year. Interest expenses (net) increased 92.6% year over year to $15.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of IDEX

While exiting the second quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents were $568.2 million compared with $620.8 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2024. Long-term borrowings (net) were $1.85 billion compared with $1.9 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024.



In the first six months of 2025, IDEX generated net cash of $267.4 million from operating activities, down 7.9% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures were $29.1 million compared with $35.9 million in the first six months of 2024. In the same period, free cash flow was $238.3 million, down 6.3% year over year.



IDEX paid out dividends totaling $105.9 million in the first six months of 2025, up 5.2% year over year.

IDEX’s Outlook

For the third quarter, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the band of $1.90-$1.95 per share.



On a GAAP basis, IEX predicts earnings to be in the range of $1.54-$1.61 per share. It expects organic sales to increase in the range of 2-3% from the year-ago reading.



For 2025, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7.85-$7.95 per share. The figure indicates an increase from earnings of $7.89 per share reported in 2024. On a GAAP basis, earnings are predicted to be in the band of $6.30-$6.44 per share.

Organic sales are predicted to increase approximately 1%.

IEX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FLS’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate twice and missed on the other two occasions in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



ITT Inc. ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ITT has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.9%.



RBC Bearings RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC outperformed the consensus estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 4.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s 2025 earnings has inched up 1.4%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.