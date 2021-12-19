IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is IDEX's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 IDEX had debt of US$1.19b, up from US$1.04b in one year. However, it does have US$806.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$383.6m.

A Look At IDEX's Liabilities

NYSE:IEX Debt to Equity History December 19th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, IDEX had liabilities of US$469.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.66b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$806.5m as well as receivables valued at US$366.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$955.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given IDEX has a humongous market capitalization of US$17.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

IDEX has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.53. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.9 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that IDEX grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IDEX can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, IDEX recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, IDEX's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think IDEX is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with IDEX .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

