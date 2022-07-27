IDEX (IEX) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 EPS View Up

IDEX Corporation IEX reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results. IEX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%, whereas sales beat the same by 3.8%. Following this stellar performance, shares of IEX gained 2.8% in after-hours trading on Jul 26.



In the reported quarter, IDEX’s adjusted earnings were $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.61. Healthy segmental results favorably impacted the quarter’s earnings.



Earnings for the second quarter exceeded management’s projection of $1.85-$1.90.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales were $796 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 12% year over year, higher than 8-9% growth expected by IEX. Acquired assets boosted sales 7%. Foreign-currency translation left a negative impact of 3%.



IDEX’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767 million.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from Fluid & Metering Technologies totaled $299.9 million, increasing 19% year over year. Organic sales were up 13% and synergies from acquired assets added 9%. Foreign-currency translation left a negative impact of 3%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies totaled $326 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 19%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 12% year over year, while acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales 10%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 3%.



Revenues from Fire & Safety/Diversified Products totaled $171.2 million, rising 7% year over year. The results were aided by an 11% increase in organic sales but suffered 4% forex woes.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales increased 15.6% year over year to $439.2 million. The adjusted gross profit was $ 357.3 million, up 16.0% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin of 44.9% was in line with the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.8% year over year to $167.5 million. The same represented 21% of revenues. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review increased 13.5% year over year to $219.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 60 bps year over year to 27.5%.



The adjusted operating income was $189.8 million, up 13.5% year over year, whereas the margin was 2.8%, down 60 bps. Interest expenses in the quarter dropped 15.2% year over year to $9.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the second quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents decreased 34.8% to $557.8 million compared with $855.4 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Long-term debt was $1,190.9 million compared with $1,190.3 million recorded in the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, IDEX generated net cash of $278 million from operating activities, increasing 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $31.7 million compared with $30.6 million in first-six months of 2021. Free cash flow was $160.3 million, down 24.4% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $86.9 million and repurchased common stocks worth $110.4 million.



Amount spent on acquisitions, net of acquired cash, totaled $234.9 million. On May 2, 2022, IDEX completed the acquisition of KZValve.

Outlook

For third-quarter 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.98-$2.03 per share and 9-10% growth in organic sales from the respective year-ago period’s readings.



IEX predicts EPS of $1.80-$1.85 per share for third-quarter 2022.



For 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.88-$7.98 per share, higher than $7.50-$7.63 per share projected earlier. Full-year earnings are predicted to be $7.19-$7.29, higher than $6.87-$7.00 per share expected earlier.



Organic sales are predicted to grow approximately 10% for 2022.

