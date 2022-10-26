IDEX (IEX) Stock Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat, Ups '22 EPS View

IDEX Corporation IEX reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%, whereas sales beat the same by 5.8%. Following this stellar performance, shares of IEX gained 2.5% in after-hours trading on Oct 25.



In the reported quarter, IDEX’s adjusted earnings were $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 31.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.63. Healthy segmental results favorably impacted the quarter’s earnings.



Earnings for the third quarter exceeded management’s projection of $1.98-$2.03.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales were $824 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 15% year over year, higher than 9-10% growth expected by IEX. Acquired assets boosted sales 3% and the exit of a COVID testing application had a 3% impact on sales. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 5%.



IDEX’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779 million.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from Fluid & Metering Technologies totaled $307.6 million, increasing 22% year over year. Organic sales were up 17% and synergies from acquired assets added 9%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 4%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies totaled $345 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 14%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 13% year over year, while the exit of a COVID testing application boosted sales 6%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 5%.



Revenues from Fire & Safety/Diversified Products totaled $172.4 million, rising 8% year over year. The results were aided by a 14% increase in organic sales but suffered 6% forex woes.

IDEX Corporation Price and Consensus

IDEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales increased 10.5% year over year to $442.2 million. The adjusted gross profit was $363.9 million, up 13.5% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin was 45.1% compared with 45% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% year over year to $161.9 million. The same represented 19.6% of revenues. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review increased 16% year over year to $231.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 70 bps year over year to 28.7%.



The adjusted operating income was $201.1 million, up 16.2% year over year, whereas the margin was 24.9%, up 60 bps. Interest expenses in the quarter increased 1.1% year over year to $9.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the third quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents decreased 20.4% to $680.7 million compared with $855.4 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Long-term borrowings were $1,191.1 million compared with $1,190.3 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, IDEX generated net cash of $390.1 million from operating activities, decreasing 3% from the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $48 million compared with $45.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. Free cash flow was $342.1 million, down 4.1% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $132.2 million and repurchased common stocks worth $146.3 million.



Amount spent on acquisitions, net of acquired cash, totaled $232.6 million.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.92-$1.97 per share and 9% growth in organic sales from the respective year-ago readings.



IEX predicts EPS of $1.75-$1.80 per share for fourth-quarter 2022.



For 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $8.04-$8.09 per share, higher than the $7.88-$7.98 per share projected earlier. Full-year earnings are predicted to be $7.75-$7.80, higher than the $7.19-$7.29 per share expected earlier.



Organic sales are predicted to grow approximately 12% for 2022 compared with 10% expected earlier.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 27.1% in the past three months.



iRobot Corporation IRBT presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). IRBT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 59.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, iRobot’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 29.3% in the past three months.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.