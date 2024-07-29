IDEX (IEX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IDEX Corporation IEX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.3%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $830.8 million, indicating a decline of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.04 per share, which indicates a 6.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Let's see how things have shaped up for IDEX this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Softness in the life sciences, analytical instrumentation and semiconductor markets is expected to have hurt the Health & Science Technologies (“HST”) segment. We expect the HST segment’s revenues to decrease 5.4% year over year to $321.3 million.



Weakness in the industrial markets, owing to non-recurring projects and lower backlog levels, is likely to have weighed on the Fluid & Metering Technologies (“FMT”) segment’s performance. Also, the agricultural businesses continue to be cyclically down, which is expected to have impacted the segment’s performance. We expect the FMT segment’s revenues to decrease 1.5% year over year to $320.4 million.



The increasing cost of sales, due to escalating raw material costs, and rising selling, general and administrative expenses, attributed to higher employee-related costs and discretionary spending, are likely to have dented IEX’s bottom line. We anticipate the company’s operating margin to decline 130 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 22.3%.



However, strong momentum in the fire and safety and Band-It businesses is likely to have supported the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment. Strength across the company’s industrial and municipal markets is likely to have been beneficial. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 0.7% to $186.1 million from the year-ago reported figure.



Also, the STC Material Solutions buyout (December 2023), which expanded the company’s growing expertise in material sciences, is expected to bolster the top-line results.

IDEX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-eps-surprise | IDEX Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IDEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.10%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IDEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has an Earnings ESP of +12.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is slated to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 2. Chart Industries’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Jul 29.



CR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.2%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 7.



EMR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the mark once, the average surprise being 10.7%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.