IDEX (IEX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

IDEX Corporation IEX reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%, whereas sales beat the same by 4.9%.



In the reported quarter, IDEX’s adjusted earnings were $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was $1.94. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 29.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.55. Healthy segmental results favorably impacted the quarter’s earnings.



Earnings for the fourth quarter exceeded management’s projection of $1.92-$1.97.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales were $810.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13.4%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 12% year over year, higher than 9% growth expected by IEX. Acquired assets boosted sales 5%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 4%.



IDEX’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $756.3 million.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from Fluid & Metering Technologies totaled $287.8 million, increasing 12.2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $277.2 million. Organic sales were up 9% and synergies from acquired assets added 8%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 3%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies totaled $353 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 20%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $313.7 million. Organic sales in the quarter increased 19% year over year, while acquired assets boosted sales 5%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 4%.



Revenues from Fire & Safety/Diversified Products totaled $170.9 million, rising 1.4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $166.3 million. The results were aided by a 6% increase in organic sales but suffered 5% forex woes.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales increased 16.1% year over year to $465.0 million. The adjusted gross profit was $353.8 million, up 12.6% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin was 43.6% compared with 44% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% year over year to $169 million. The same represented 20.8% of revenues. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review increased 13.9% year over year to $218.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 bps year over year to 29%.



The adjusted operating income was $184.8 million, up 13.6% year over year, whereas the margin was 22.8%, flat year over year. Interest expenses in the quarter increased 26% year over year to $12.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fourth quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents decreased 49.7% to $430.2 million compared with $855.4 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Long-term borrowings were $1,468.7 million compared with $1,190.3 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In the twelve months of 2022, IDEX generated net cash of $557.4 million from operating activities, decreasing 1.4% from the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $68 million compared with $72.7 million in 2021. Free cash flow was $489.4 million, down 0.6% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $177.4 million and repurchased common stocks worth $148.1 million.



The amount spent on acquisitions, net of acquired cash, totaled $945.6 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter 2023, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.98-$2.03 per share and 3-5% growth in organic sales from the respective year-ago readings.



IEX predicts EPS of $1.74-$1.79 per share for fourth-quarter 2022.



For 2023, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $8.50-$8.80 per share. Full-year earnings are predicted to be $7.55-$7.85.



Organic sales are predicted to grow 1-5% for 2023.

