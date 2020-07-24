IDEX (IEX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

IDEX Corporation IEX reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2020, with earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 8.9% and 6.6%, respectively.



The company’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. However, the bottom line decreased 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.50 per share.

Organic Sales Decline Y/Y

IDEX generated revenues of $561.2 million in the quarter, down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 5% on sales, while organic sales declined 17% and forex woes affected results by 1% in the quarter.



In addition, the company’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527 million.



In the reported quarter, orders declined 17% year over year to $521.9 million. As noted, orders were down 18% organically. Forex woes hurt orders by 1%, while acquisition boosted the same by 2%.



IDEX reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Fluid & Metering Technologies’ (“FMT”) net sales were $219.1 million, down 11% year over year. Organic net sales declined 20%, and forex headwinds had a 1% impact, while acquisition boosted the same by 10%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies (“HST”) totaled $215.7 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 7%. Results reflected 10% organic sales decline, 4% gain from acquisitions and 1% adverse impact from forex woes.



Fire & Safety/Diversified Products’ (“FSDP”) revenues were $127.1 million, down 23% from the year-ago quarter. Organic sales decreased 22% and currency translation had an adverse 1% impact.

IDEX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote

Margins Contract Y/Y

In the reported quarter, IDEX’s cost of sales dipped 6.7% year over year to $326.4 million. It represented 58.1% of the quarter’s revenues compared with 54.5% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin contracted 370 basis points (bps) year over year to 41.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 10.7% to $120.4 million. It represented 21.5% of revenues compared with 21% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income in the quarter dipped 28.8% year over year to $110.6 million, with margin down 450 bps to 19.7%. On a segmental basis, operating income for FMT declined 31.3% to $50.9 million, that for HST dipped 15.5% to $48 million, and for FSDP it moved down 33.9% to $28.8 million. Effective tax rate in the reported quarter was 22.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, IDEX had cash and cash equivalents of $746.3 million, up 18% from $632.6 million recorded at the end of 2019. Long-term borrowings were $1,044.4 million compared with $848.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



In the first six months of 2020, the company generated $254.2 million of net cash from operating activities, reflecting growth of 15.7% from the year-ago comparable period. Capital spending on the purchase of property, plant and equipment was $21.1 million compared with $25.7 million in the year-ago comparable period. Free cash flow in the quarter increased 36.2% to $161.1 million.



In the second quarter of 2020, the company bought back 9,600 shares worth $1.4 million and distributed dividends totaling $37.8 million.

Outlook

On account of the coronavirus-led issues, IDEX anticipates an organic sales decline of 12-17% for the third quarter of 2020.



It is worth noting that on uncertainties, regarding the duration and impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on financial and operating results, the company has not reissued guidance for 2020.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks are Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC, Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY and CECO Environmental Corp. CECE. All the companies presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Altra Industrial delivered an earnings surprise of 9.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Berry Global delivered an earnings surprise of 6.63%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



CECO Environmental delivered an earnings surprise of 23.57%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.