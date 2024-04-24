IDEX (IEX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

IDEX Corporation’s IEX first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. The bottom line decreased approximately 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.09. However, it exceeded management’s projection of $1.70-$1.75 per share.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales of $800.5 million underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805 million. The top line also decreased 5.3% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter decreased 6% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 1%.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment totaled $313.7 million, decreasing 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $302.0 million. Organic sales were down 3%.



Revenues from the Health & Science Technologies segment totaled $310.1 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 12%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $321.0 million. Organic sales in the quarter declined 13% year over year while acquired assets boosted sales by 1%.



Revenues from the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment totaled $178.0 million, up 2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $176.9 million. The results were aided by a 2% increase in organic sales.

IDEX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales decreased 4.3% year over year to $443.1 million. The gross profit was $357.4 million, down 6.6% year over year. The gross margin was 45% compared with 45.2% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $195.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review decreased 9.4% year over year to $208.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 120 bps year over year to 26%.



The operating income was $161.2 million, down 16.2% year over year. The operating margin was 20.1%, down 260 bps year over year. Interest expenses in the quarter decreased 28.2% year over year to $9.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the first quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents were $616.3 million compared with $534.3 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. Long-term borrowings were $1.32 billion compared with $1.33 billion recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.



In the first three months of 2024, IDEX generated net cash of $156.6 million from operating activities, increasing 5.9% from the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $20 million compared with $26.6 million in the first three months of 2023. In the first three months, free cash flow was $136.6 million, up 12.6% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $48.5 million in the first three months of 2024, up 6.6% year over year.

Outlook

For second-quarter 2024, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings to be $2.00-$2.05 per share.



On a GAAP basis, IEX predicts earnings to be $1.75-$1.80 per share and a 2-3% decline in organic sales from the respective year-ago readings.



For 2024, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings to be $8.15-$8.45 per share. The figure represents an increase from earnings of $8.22 per share reported in 2023. On a GAAP basis, earnings are predicted to be $7.13-$7.43 per share.



Organic sales are predicted to decline 0-2% in 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IDEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector have been discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) earnings has increased 0.7% in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 22.4% in the past six months.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.3%.



ATMU’s earnings estimates have increased 7.7% for 2024 in the past 60 days. Shares of Atmus Filtration have risen 55.5% in the past six months.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.5% in the past 60 days. Shares of Caterpillar have jumped 48.3% in the past six months.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.