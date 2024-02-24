IDEX (IEX) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 242.84

The average one-year price target for IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has been revised to 242.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 229.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 278.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from the latest reported closing price of 237.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1349 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 86,722K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,410K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 46.52% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,699K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 24.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,361K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,219K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,191K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Idex Background Information

IDEX is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you're driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It's likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX is proud to say that IDEX now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives.

