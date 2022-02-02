IDEX (IEX) Lags on Q4 Earnings, Projects Y/Y Growth for 2022

IDEX Corporation IEX reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.52%, whereas sales surpassed the same by 1.26%.



In the reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings were $1.55 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.37. Healthy segmental results favorably impacted the quarter’s earnings.



In 2021, the company’s adjusted earnings were $6.30 per share, increasing from the previous year’s $5.19. However, the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus estimate of $6.34.



Earnings for the fourth quarter and 2021 were at the low-end of the company’s projections of $1.55-$1.58 and $6.30-$6.33, respectively.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, the company’s net sales were $714.8 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16.3%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 11% year over year, higher than 9-10% growth expected by the company. Acquired assets boosted sales by 5%.



The company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.9 million.



It reports net sales under three business segments, results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from Fluid & Metering Technologies totaled $252.8 million, increasing 10.1% year over year. Organic sales were up 7% and synergies from acquired assets added 4%. Foreign-currency translation left a negative impact of 1%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies totaled $294.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 24.7%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 16% year over year, while acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 9%.



Revenues from Fire & Safety/Diversified Products totaled $168.5 million, rising 11.9% year over year. The results were positively impacted by a 13% increase in organic sales and suffered 1% from forex woes.



In 2021, the company’s revenues totaled $2.76 billion, reflecting an increase of 17.6% from the previous year. However, the top line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales increased 15.9% year over year to $400.6 million. The adjusted gross profit was $314.2 million, up 16.8% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin increased 20 basis points (bps) to 44%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 21.1% year over year to $151.5 million. It represented 21.2% of revenues. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review increased 15.1% year over year to $192.4 million. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 bps year over year to 26.9%.



The adjusted operating income was $162.7 million, up 13% year over year, whereas the margin was 22.8%, down 60 bps. Interest expenses in the quarter dipped 11.9% year over year to $9.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents increased 6.1% sequentially to $855.4 million. Long-term debt was $1,190.3 million, flat from the previous quarter.



In 2021, the company raised $499.4 million from 3.00% senior notes issued and made payments of $350.1 million for 4.20% senior notes.



In 2021, IDEX generated net cash of $565.3 million from operating activities, decreasing 0.7% from the previous year. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $72.7 million versus $51.6 million in 2020. Free cash flow was $492.6 million, down 4.8% year over year.



The company paid out dividends totaling $161.1 million and refrained from repurchasing any shares. Notably, it distributed $151.8 million as dividends and bought back shares worth $110.3 million in 2020.



Amount spent on acquisitions, net of acquired cash, totaled $577.4 million. In the fourth quarter, IDEX entered a deal to buy Nexsight, LLC, and its WinCan, Envirosight, MyTana and Pipeline Renewal Technologies businesses. The deal is valued at $120 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to be complete in first-quarter 2022. (For more information, please read: IDEX Enters Into Deal to Acquire Nexsight for $120M)

Outlook

IDEX anticipates the demand for technologies to be strong for the Health & Science Technologies segment. The pandemic-related woes and supply-chain issues are predicted to persist in the first half of 2022.



For first-quarter 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.73-$1.76 per share and year-over-year growth in organic sales of 6-7%.



For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.33-$7.63 per share. Organic sales are predicted to grow 5-8%.

