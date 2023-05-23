IDEX (IEX) Boosts Optical Portfolio With Iridian Buyout

IDEX Corporation IEX has completed the acquisition of Iridian Spectral, a Canadian company focused on designing and manufacturing thin-film, multi-layer optical filters. The acquisition builds on IEX’s wide array of optical technology offerings.



Iridian offers its expertise in optical filter design and production to the laser communications, telecommunications and life sciences markets. From initial prototyping to high-volume manufacturing, the company provides support throughout a product’s lifecycle.



Iridian is part of IDEX Optical Technologies within the Health & Science Technology segment.

IDEX’s aim to solidify its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities through asset addition is encouraging. In November 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Muon Group, expanding its growing platform of precision technology business within the Health & Science Technologies segment. Commercial synergy potential from the combined entities is expected to boost offerings for new and existing customers.



In May 2022, IDEX completed the acquisition of KZValve. The inclusion of KZValve’s expertise in waterproof motorized valve solutions, supported by its strong product portfolio and innovative capabilities, boosted fluid management solutions in IEX’s Banjo Corporation business.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

IDEX Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry are as follows:



Flowserve FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. The stock has gained 15.1% in a year.



Ingersoll Rand IR flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.1%, on average. The stock has rallied 31.8% in a year.



Graco Inc. GGG sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 29.8% in a year.

