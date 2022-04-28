IDEX (IEX) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Projects 2022 Growth Y/Y

IDEX Corporation IEX reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results. IEX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%, whereas sales surpassed the same by 4.14%.



In the reported quarter, IDEX’s adjusted earnings were $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.62. Healthy segmental results favorably impacted the quarter’s earnings.



Earnings for the first quarter surpassed management’s projection of $1.73-$1.76.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales were $751.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15.2%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 12% year over year, higher than 5-8% growth expected by IEX. Acquired assets boosted sales 5%. Foreign-currency translation left a negative impact of 2%.



IDEX’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $721 million.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from Fluid & Metering Technologies totaled $272.0 million, increasing 12% year over year. Organic sales were up 11% and synergies from acquired assets added 2%. Foreign-currency translation left a negative impact of 1%.



Revenues from Health & Science Technologies totaled $315.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 26%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 16% year over year, while acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales 11%. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 1%.



Revenues from Fire & Safety/Diversified Products totaled $164.7 million, rising 3% year over year. The results were aided by a 5% increase in organic sales but suffered 2% forex woes.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales increased 13.7% year over year to $408.6 million. The adjusted gross profit was $342.5 million, up 16.8% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin increased 60 basis points (bps) to 45.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $154.3 million. The same represented 20.5% of revenues. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review increased 18.8% year over year to $214.7 million. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 bps year over year to 28.6%.



The adjusted operating income was $187.6 million, up 18.4% year over year, whereas the margin was 25.0%, up 70 bps. Interest expenses in the quarter dropped 11.2% year over year to $9.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents decreased 14.3% sequentially to $733.2 million. Long-term debt was $1,190.6 million, almost similar to the figure at the previous-quarter end.



In the first three months of 2022, IDEX generated net cash of $79.7 million from operating activities, decreasing 27.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $16.1 million compared with $14.6 million in first-quarter 2021. Free cash flow was $63.6 million, down 32.8% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $41.4 million and repurchased common stocks worth $26.3.



Amount spent on acquisitions, net of acquired cash, totaled $114.7 million. On Mar 13, 2022, IDEX inked a deal to buy KZValve, valued at $120 million of cash. The transaction is expected to be complete in second-quarter 2022.

Outlook

For second-quarter 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.85-$1.90 per share and 8-9% growth in organic sales from the year-ago period’s reading.



For 2022, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.50-$7.63 per share. Organic sales are predicted to grow 6-8%.



The accretive acquisition impact on revenues will likely be 6% for the second quarter and 4% for the current year. The tax rate for the second quarter as well as for the whole year is expected to be 22.5%.

