IDEX (IEX) Announces 8% Hike in Quarterly Dividend Rate

IDEX Corporation IEX, on May 12, announced that it is rewarding shareholders with hike in the quarterly dividend rate. We believe that such shareholder-friendly policies of the company reflect a strong cash position.

Inside the Headlines

As revealed, IDEX’s board of directors approved an 8% or 4 cents per share hike in the quarterly dividend rate, which now moved from 50 cents to 54 cents. On an annualized basis, the dividend increased to $2.16 from $2.00 per share.



IDEX will pay out the revised dividend on May 28, 2021, to shareholders on record as of May 24.

Sound Shareholder-Friendly Policies

IDEX firmly believes in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. The company’s cash dividend paid out increased from $1.34 per share in 2016 to $2.00 in 2020. In May 2019, it had raised the quarterly dividend rate by 16%. Further, the company paid out a dividend of $38.2 million to its shareholders in the first quarter of 2021.



We believe that the impressive cash position is likely to aid IDEX to continue rewarding shareholders in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, its net cash from operating activities grew 29% year over year to $109.3 million, while its free cash flow expanded 31.6% to $94.7 million. Also, its cash and cash equivalents were at $958.1 million at the end of the first quarter. The company expects free cash flow of 115-120% of net income in 2021.



For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $6.05-$6.20, and the same for the second quarter is predicted to be $1.60-$1.63.



In the past three months, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s share price has increased 9.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.9%.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, Dover Corporation DOV and Barnes Group, Inc. B, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial Technologies delivered a positive earnings surprise of 30.33%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dover delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.35%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Barnes delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.45%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dover Corporation (DOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barnes Group, Inc. (B): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.