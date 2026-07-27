IDEX Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IDEX Corporation IEX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has decreased a penny in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $902.4 million, indicating an increase of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.10 per share, indicating an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let's see how things have shaped up for IDEX this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IDEX’s Results

The Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment is expected to have benefited from an increase in volumes, driven by strength in the pharma market and AI-led growth in data center power and semiconductor markets. Also, strength in the space and defense markets is expected to have aided the segment’s performance in the second quarter. The consensus estimate for the HST segment’s revenues is pegged at $407 million, indicating an increase of 11.5% year over year.



An increase in demand for products across the municipal water end market is expected to have aided the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment. Higher demand for mining application solutions business is likely to have been a tailwind as well. The consensus estimate for the FMT segment’s revenues is pegged at $314 million, indicating growth of 0.9% year over year.



IDEX has remained focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts, which is expected to have boosted its top line. In July 2025, the company acquired Micro-LAM, Inc. (Micro-LAM), which expanded IDEX’s optics technologies offerings. Also, the acquisition of Mott Corp. and its subsidiaries (Mott) in September 2024 expanded the company’s expertise in applied materials science technology capabilities across high-value end markets.



However, the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment is expected to have put up a weak show due to softness in the dispensing business arising from the unfavorable timing of dispensing projects in emerging markets. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $189 million, decreasing 1.6% from the year-ago quarter figure.



The escalating costs and operating expenses, due to increasing employee-related costs and professional services spending, are likely to have weighed on IEX’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

IDEX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-eps-surprise | IDEX Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IEX has an Earnings ESP of -0.67% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.10 per share, higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.09. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.



Crane’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.3%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.



Ferguson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.5%.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Ingersoll Rand’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark in two, the average surprise being 2.4%.

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IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.