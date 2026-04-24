IDEX Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IDEX Corporation IEX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4.6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $835.2 million, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.78 per share, indicating an increase of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let's see how things have shaped up for IDEX this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IDEX’s Results

The Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in the pharma, life science, semiconductor consumables and data center businesses. Also, strength in the aerospace and defense markets is expected to have aided the segment’s performance in the first quarter. The consensus estimate for HST segment’s revenues is pegged at $375 million, indicating an increase of 9.6% year over year.



An increase in demand for products across the municipal water business is expected to have aided the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment. Higher volume in the industrial business is likely to have been a tailwind as well. The consensus estimate for FMT segment’s revenues is pegged at $295 million, indicating a growth of 1.4% year over year.



IDEX has remained focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts, which is expected to have boosted its top line. In July 2025, the company acquired Micro-LAM, Inc. (Micro-LAM), which expanded IDEX’s optics technologies offerings. Also, the acquisition of Mott Corp. and its subsidiaries (Mott) in September 2024 expanded the company’s expertise in applied materials science technology capabilities across high-value end markets.



However, the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment is expected to have put up a weak show due to softness in the dispensing business arising from the unfavorable timing of dispensing projects in emerging markets and slower equipment replenishment. Also, weakness in the fire OEM business and decrease in demand for rescue tools have also been acting as a headwind for the segment’s performance. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $184 million, in line with the year-ago quarter figure.



The escalating costs and operating expenses, due to increasing employee-related costs and professional services spending, are likely to have weighed on IEX’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

IDEX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-eps-surprise | IDEX Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IEX has an Earnings ESP of -0.85% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $.78 per share, higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.76. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



RBC Bearings RBC has an Earnings ESP of +5.80% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 15.



RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.3%.



Stanley Black & Decker SWK has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Illinois Tool Works ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.