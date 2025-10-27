IDEX Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IDEX Corporation IEX is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has decreased 1% in the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $858.4 million, indicating an increase of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.93 per share, indicating a 1.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let's see how things have shaped up for IDEX this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IDEX’s Results

The Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in the pharma and data center businesses. Also, the targeted growth initiatives in the space business and strength in aerospace/defense markets are expected to have aided the segment’s performance in the third quarter. We expect the HST segment’s revenues to be $363.9 million, indicating an increase of 17% year over year.



Solid momentum in the energy end market within the BAND-IT business is expected to have benefited the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment. Strong demand for OEM and integrated solutions in the fire and safety businesses is likely to have been a tailwind as well. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $195.1 million, up 3.8% year over year.



The acquisition of Mott Corp. and its subsidiaries (Mott) in September 2024 expanded the company’s expertise in applied materials science technology capabilities across high-value end markets. In December 2023, IEX acquired advanced material science solutions provider STC Material Solutions, which expanded its expertise in material sciences. These acquisitions are likely to have augmented the company’s performance.



However, the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment is expected to have put up a weak show due to softness in the agriculture, energy, water and semiconductor businesses. Also, weak chemical businesses, due to softness in the European chemicals market, have also been acting as a headwind for the segment’s performance. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues stands at $297.3 million, indicating a 1.2% decline year over year.



The escalating costs and operating expenses, due to business integration activities and amortization expenses, are likely to have weighed on IEX’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

IDEX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-eps-surprise | IDEX Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IEX has an Earnings ESP of -0.09%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Terex Corporation TEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. TEX is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



Terex’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.3%.



ESAB Corporation ESAB has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. ESAB is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



ESAB’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.6%.



Sealed Air Corporation SEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SEE is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



Sealed Air’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.0%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.