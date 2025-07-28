IDEX Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?

IDEX Corporation IEX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.2%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $857.2 million, indicating an increase of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.00 per share, indicating a 2.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let's see how things have shaped up for IDEX this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IDEX’s Results

The Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in the space and energy transition and analytical instrumentation businesses. Also, stability in the semiconductor business is expected to have aided the segment’s performance in the second quarter. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $356 million, indicating an increase of 17.1% year over year.



Strong demand for OEM and integrated solutions in the fire and safety businesses is driving its revenues. Also, solid momentum in the aerospace end market has been a tailwind for the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment’s BAND-IT business. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $188.4 million, up 1.6% year over year.



The Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment is expected to have put up a weak show due to softness in the chemical, agriculture and semi wafer businesses. However, strength in municipal water and downstream energy markets is likely to have augmented its top line. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues stands at $312.2 million, indicating a 2.2% decline year over year.



The acquisition of Mott Corp. and its subsidiaries (Mott), in September 2024, expanded the company’s expertise in applied materials science technology capabilities across high-value end markets. In December 2023, IEX acquired advanced material science solutions provider STC Material Solutions, which expanded its expertise in material sciences. These acquisitions are likely to have augmented the company’s performance.



However, the escalating costs and operating expenses, due to business integration activities and amortization expenses, are likely to have weighed on IEX’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

IDEX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-eps-surprise | IDEX Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for IDEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IDEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.01 per share, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6. EMR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug. 5.



ETN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU has an Earnings ESP of +9.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1.



ATMU delivered an average earnings surprise of 14% in the last four quarters, while beating estimates in each of the quarters.

