IDEX Earnings Results: $IEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IDEX ($IEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.75 per share, beating estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $814,300,000, missing estimates of $815,258,870 by $-958,870.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

IDEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of IDEX stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IDEX Government Contracts

We have seen $398,807 of award payments to $IEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

IDEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IEX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.