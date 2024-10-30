News & Insights

IDEX Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

October 30, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

IDEX Corporation reported a slight 1% increase in sales for Q3 2024, influenced by acquisitions, while organic sales remained flat. Despite a decline in diluted EPS by 43% to $1.57, the company maintained strong operating cash flow. The acquisition of Mott Corporation and a successful public offering of Senior Notes were key highlights. Looking ahead, IDEX projects a slight decline in full-year organic sales growth, while focusing on long-term value creation through strategic resource deployment across its technology-driven segments.

