IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

IDEX Corporation (IEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $189.18, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEX was $189.18, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.36 and a 80.94% increase over the 52 week low of $104.56.

IEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Graco Inc. (GGG). IEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports IEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.39%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IEX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 25.2% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of IEX at 5.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.