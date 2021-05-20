IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

IDEX Corporation (IEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $217.42, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEX was $217.42, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $235.76 and a 49.07% increase over the 52 week low of $145.85.

IEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Graco Inc. (GGG). IEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports IEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.79%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IEX as a top-10 holding:

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 20.48% over the last 100 days. EBLU has the highest percent weighting of IEX at 4.9%.

