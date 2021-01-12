IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

IDEX Corporation (IEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that IEX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEX was $208.57, representing a 4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.50 and a 99.48% increase over the 52 week low of $104.56.

IEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Graco Inc. (GGG). IEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports IEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.12%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IEX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 28.96% over the last 100 days. FIW has the highest percent weighting of IEX at 3.64%.

