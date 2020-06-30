IDEX Corporation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.76, changing hands as high as $157.95 per share. IDEX Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $104.555 per share, with $178.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.70. The IEX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

