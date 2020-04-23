IDEX Corp. Withdraws Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) said, due to the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing all prior financial guidance, which was provided on January 30, 2020, and suspending all future financial guidance for the balance of the year.

"As we enter the second quarter, we do see material commercial headwinds and are planning for sales to be down 15 to 25 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This will have a significant impact on earnings. We believe we have ample liquidity to fund operations, make targeted investments and pay our dividend," the company stated.

