IDEX Corp. Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $102.00 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $110.27 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $594.46 million from $622.23 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $102.00 Mln. vs. $110.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $594.46 Mln vs. $622.23 Mln last year.

