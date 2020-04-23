Markets
IEX

IDEX Corp. Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $102.00 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $110.27 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $594.46 million from $622.23 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $102.00 Mln. vs. $110.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $594.46 Mln vs. $622.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IEX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular