IDEX Corp. Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $138.2M, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $102.2M, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.6 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $796.1M from $686.0M last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $138.2M. vs. $102.2M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $796.1M vs. $686.0M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.88 to $7.98

