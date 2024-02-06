IDEX Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $108.6 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $130.0 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.0 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $788.9 million from $810.7 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $108.6 Mln. vs. $130.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $788.9 Mln vs. $810.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.75

