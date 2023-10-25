IDEX Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $209.1 million, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $160.6 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $793.4 million from $824.0 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $209.1 Mln. vs. $178.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q3): $793.4 Mln vs. $824.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.79 Full year EPS guidance: $8.13 - $8.18

