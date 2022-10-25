IDEX Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $178.7 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $115.7 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $161.9 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $806.1 million from $712.0 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $178.7 Mln. vs. $115.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.36 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $806.1 Mln vs. $712.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.92 - $1.97 Full year EPS guidance: $8.04 - $8.09

