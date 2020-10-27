IDEX Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IDEX Corp. (IEX):

-Earnings: $103.85 million in Q3 vs. $105.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.37 in Q3 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $106.06 million or $1.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.20 per share -Revenue: $581.11 million in Q3 vs. $624.25 million in the same period last year.

