IDEX Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IDEX Corp. (IEX):

-Earnings: $105.19 million in Q3 vs. $106.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.37 in Q3 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $116.98 million or $1.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.46 per share -Revenue: $624.25 million in Q3 vs. $622.89 million in the same period last year.

