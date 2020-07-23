IDEX Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $70.86 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $113.21 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.55 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $561.25 million from $642.10 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $83.55 Mln. vs. $114.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $561.25 Mln vs. $642.10 Mln last year.

