IDEX Corp. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $139.8 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $140.0 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $158.6 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $845.4 million from $751.1 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $139.8 Mln. vs. $140.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q1): $845.4 Mln vs. $751.1 Mln last year.

