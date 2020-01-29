IDEX Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $96.85 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $98.14 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $606.00 million from $614.09 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $96.85 Mln. vs. $98.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $606.00 Mln vs. $614.09 Mln last year.

