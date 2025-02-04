IDEX Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.2 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $108.6 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155.1 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $862.9 million from $788.9 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

