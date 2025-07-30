IDEX Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $131.6 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $141.3 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156.5 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $865.4 million from $807.2 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 - $1.95 Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $7.95

