Idex Corp. narrows FY24 EPS view higher to $7.85-$7.90 from $7.80-$7.90

Consensus $7.86. Affirms FY24 organic sales outlook of down 2% to down 1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IEX:
- Idex Corp. reports Q3 EPS $1.90, consensus $1.88
- Is IEX a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Idex Corp. price target raised to $244 from $232 at Stifel
- IDEX Enhances Tech Portfolio with Mott Corporation Acquisition
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.