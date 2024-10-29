News & Insights

IDEX Biometrics Welcomes New CFO to Drive Growth

October 29, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics appoints Kristian Flaten as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive expertise in financial leadership and international business to the company. This strategic move is expected to drive IDEX’s growth and innovation in biometric solutions. Flaten succeeds John Kurtzweil, who will continue to support the company in an advisory role.

