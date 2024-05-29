News & Insights

Stocks

IDEX Biometrics Shareholding Shifts Post-Placement

May 29, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has completed a private placement, and as a part of this process, Sundt AS has re-delivered 10 million shares, altering its stake from 5.8% to below the 5% threshold of voting rights and shares in the company. This change in shareholding follows the share lending agreement connected with the private placement.

For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDXAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.