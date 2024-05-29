IDEX Biometrics Shareholding Shifts Post-Placement

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has completed a private placement, and as a part of this process, Sundt AS has re-delivered 10 million shares, altering its stake from 5.8% to below the 5% threshold of voting rights and shares in the company. This change in shareholding follows the share lending agreement connected with the private placement.

For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.